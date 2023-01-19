Police ID victims in deadly triple shooting inside Southwest Philadelphia takeout restaurant

The shooters were last seen running south on 54th Street. No arrests have been made.

At least 16 shots were fired inside the small takeout area of Shangri-La restaurant in Southwest Philadelphia.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia police have identified the two people killed in a shooting at a Chinese takeout restaurant late Tuesday.

According to police, at least 16 shots were fired shortly before 11:30 p.m. inside the Shangri-La Chinese Restaurant on the 5400 block of Chester Avenue.

Johron Jones, 19, of the 5400 block of Chester Avenue, was shot multiple times in the head and torso.

Police said Kristie Manago, 43, of the 5200 block of Chester Avenue, was shot in the shoulder.

Both victims were taken to Penn Presbyterian Medical Center where they were pronounced dead a short time later.

A third victim, a 20-year-old man, was shot in the leg and shoulder. He remains in critical condition at Penn Presbyterian Medical Center.

Sources tell Action News two of the victims are half-brothers.

The shooters were last seen running south on 54th Street.

No arrests have been made.

