Philadelphia restaurants, hotels find new ways to celebrate New Year's Eve amid pandemic

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- While it's not a traditional New Year's Eve, Philadelphia restaurants and hotels are still creating many ways to celebrate.At the Sofitel Hotel in Center City, guests will have to head straight up to their room or suite on New Year's Eve.However, the staff says they're offering a unique New Year's Eve dinner with a three-course meal.Tony Geistwite, the Sofitel Director of Sales and Marketing, said, "The package pricing is $325 inclusive, and that does include your dinner, 20% off parking, and breakfast the following morning."It's something different for a year totally different, he explains."I think people have been cooped up for so long, and I think it's a perfect holiday for a romantic evening in," Geistwite added. "If someone wants to enjoy a Sofitel Hotel, quality meal, they can certainly order take out."In Northern Liberties, if you want to venture out, try SET on North 2nd Street.Matt Fallence, of SET, said, "We have beer towers, chocolate martinis, margaritas available in flights as well. We've got clams and oysters on special as well all day."Fallence also says he wants everyone to know that they'll be open for a New Year's Day brunch too."We still do have reservations available, and we take them through open table," he said.In Old City, at Fork on Market, they've constructed one of the finest and warmest outdoor dining spots in town for a New Year's Eve dinner."That includes a choice of either salt-roasted whole bass or dry-aged ribeye steak," said owner Ellen Yin.They'll also offer a to-go package for those who rather be home.Old City neighbor Marlynn Hall says she plans to do just that."I'll do Uber eats. Something like that. What a year," said Hall. "I'm just going to watch it transition out and hope 2021 will come in much better."