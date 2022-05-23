Masks required in Philadelphia School District starting Monday

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- The Biden administration is planning for an anticipated wave of COVID-19 infections this fall and winter by ensuring both a new generation of vaccines and access to treatment and testing.But White House COVID-19 Response Coordinator Dr. Ashish Jha stressed Sunday the plan depends on congressional funding.Meanwhile, COVID cases are rising in nearly every state prompting some schools in our area to bring back mandatory mask rules, including the School District of Philadelphia.Starting Monday, the School District of Philadelphia is requiring all students and staff to wear their masks during the school and work day and while riding on school buses and vans.That's according to a letter put out by the district's superintendent, attributing the decision to COVID-19 case counts rising in the Philadelphia area.Some parents said they are all for it."He's vaxxed, he's boosted, but still the kids that are vaxxed and boosted are still coming down with it. So yeah I do feel safer with him wearing a mask," parent Julie Malcarney of Fairmount said."Given that both my kids had COVID and a number of their friends, I'm thrilled," said Amy Gross, who has two children in the district.Officials went on to cite the Philadelphia Department of Public Health's recommendation for universal mask-wearing.Last week, the CDC moved most of the Delaware Valley, including Bucks, Chester, Delaware and Montgomery counties into the "high" community level of its COVID-19 data tracker.Philadelphia County remains in the "medium" COVID community level spread.Due to the "high" community level status, Norristown and Cheltenham school districts are requiring masks once again.Schools in Abington and Lower Merion townships are strongly recommending them.Just one community in our region is at the "low" level - that's Cumberland County, New Jersey.