Philadelphia schools without air conditioning to dismiss early for rest of the week

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia schools without air conditioning or otherwise have inadequate cooling will dismiss early for the rest of the week due to the extreme heat, the district announced.
Students in those schools will attend in the morning but will then be released on an early dismissal schedule.
In a statement, the district said it will "continue to expedite the installation of cooling systems, with the goal over time of providing every school with the cooling system needed to eliminate extreme heat as a disrupting factor for in-person learning."
The schools dismissing early this week are:
Allen, Ethan
AMY James Martin
AMY Northwest
Anderson, Marian
Bache-Martin*
Bartram, John
Barton, Clara*
Blaine, James*
Bridesburg
Bridesburg Annex
Brown, Joseph H.
Building 21
Casarez, Gloria
Castor Gardens
Catharine, Joseph*
Cassidy, Lewis
Central HS
Comegys, B.
Comly, Watson
Crossan, Kennedy
Day, Anna*
Disston, Hamilton
Dunbar, Paul
Ellwood*
Emlen, Eleanor*
Fell, D Newlin
Feltonville Intermediate
Finletter, Thomas
Fitler, Edwin
Fitzpatrick, A.*
Fox Chase
Franklin, Ben HS
Franklin S. Edmonds
Furness, Horace
Gideon, Edward*
Girard, Stephen
Harding, Warren
Henry, Charles
Hill-Freedman
Hopkinson, Francis
Houston, Henry
Howe, Julia
Hunter, William
Jenks, Abram
Jenks, John S
Kirkbride, E.*
Lamberton*
Lingelbach, Anna
Locke, Alain
Loesche*
Ludlow, James
Mastbaum
McCloskey, John
McClure, A.*
McMichael, M.*
Meredith, William
Mitchell, Weir
Moore, J. Hampton
Morrison, Andrew J.
MYA
Nebinger, George*
Olney Elementary
OEC Annex
Overbrook ES
Parkway West
Patterson, John*
Penn Treaty
Rhawnhurst*
Roosevelt, T.
Rowen, William
Roxborough HS
Sayre, William
Sharswood, George*
Sheppard, Issac
SLA (BFHS)
South Phila. HS*
Spring Garden
Spruance, Gilbert*
Sullivan, James
Tilden, William
The U School
Wagner, Gen. Louis
Waring, Laura
Washington, Grover
Washington, Martha
Workshop School
(*) Schools have PreK/Head Start on-site.