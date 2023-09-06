Philadelphia schools without air conditioning to dismiss early for rest of the week

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia schools without air conditioning or otherwise have inadequate cooling will dismiss early for the rest of the week due to the extreme heat, the district announced.

Students in those schools will attend in the morning but will then be released on an early dismissal schedule.

In a statement, the district said it will "continue to expedite the installation of cooling systems, with the goal over time of providing every school with the cooling system needed to eliminate extreme heat as a disrupting factor for in-person learning."

The schools dismissing early this week are:

Allen, Ethan

AMY James Martin

AMY Northwest

Anderson, Marian

Bache-Martin*

Bartram, John

Barton, Clara*

Blaine, James*

Bridesburg

Bridesburg Annex

Brown, Joseph H.

Building 21

Casarez, Gloria

Castor Gardens

Catharine, Joseph*

Cassidy, Lewis

Central HS

Comegys, B.

Comly, Watson

Crossan, Kennedy

Day, Anna*

Disston, Hamilton

Dunbar, Paul

Ellwood*

Emlen, Eleanor*

Fell, D Newlin

Feltonville Intermediate

Finletter, Thomas

Fitler, Edwin

Fitzpatrick, A.*

Fox Chase

Franklin, Ben HS

Franklin S. Edmonds

Furness, Horace

Gideon, Edward*

Girard, Stephen

Harding, Warren

Henry, Charles

Hill-Freedman

Hopkinson, Francis

Houston, Henry

Howe, Julia

Hunter, William

Jenks, Abram

Jenks, John S

Kirkbride, E.*

Lamberton*

Lingelbach, Anna

Locke, Alain

Loesche*

Ludlow, James

Mastbaum

McCloskey, John

McClure, A.*

McMichael, M.*

Meredith, William

Mitchell, Weir

Moore, J. Hampton

Morrison, Andrew J.

MYA

Nebinger, George*

Olney Elementary

OEC Annex

Overbrook ES

Parkway West

Patterson, John*

Penn Treaty

Rhawnhurst*

Roosevelt, T.

Rowen, William

Roxborough HS

Sayre, William

Sharswood, George*

Sheppard, Issac

SLA (BFHS)

South Phila. HS*

Spring Garden

Spruance, Gilbert*

Sullivan, James

Tilden, William

The U School

Wagner, Gen. Louis

Waring, Laura

Washington, Grover

Washington, Martha

Workshop School

(*) Schools have PreK/Head Start on-site.