philadelphia school district

Due to winter weather in the forecast, Philly public schools will go virtual on Friday

The storm is expected to arrive late Thursday night with snow beginning between 10 p.m. and 1 a.m.
By
PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Due to winter weather in the forecast, Philadelphia public schools will shift to virtual learning on Friday, officials announced.



The storm is expected to arrive late Thursday night with snow beginning between 10 p.m. and 1 a.m. The period of steadiest snow will be between 1 a.m. and 5 a.m., according to meteorologist Brittany Boyer.

EMBED More News Videos

Meteorologist Brittany Boyer says clouds increase today ahead of our next storm that will bring slippery travel by Friday morning.



Temperatures overnight will be cold enough for the snow to stick, so the morning commute could be messy. The Philadelphia area could see 2 to 4 inches of snow.

According to Superintendent Dr. William Hite, the teachers will notify students and parents of the virtual schedule for Friday.

All School District of Philadelphia buildings will be closed including Family Technology Support Centers, Specialized Services Regional Centers, the offices at 440 North Broad Street and school grab-and-go meal sites.

Hite said district leaders will also continue to monitor the COVID-related staffing issues and will provide updates on Friday by 4 p.m. and Sunday by 4 p.m.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
educationphiladelphiaphiladelphia school districtwinter stormsnowonline learning
Copyright © 2022 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
PHILADELPHIA SCHOOL DISTRICT
92 Philadelphia schools going temporarily virtual due to pandemic
Philadelphia planning for in-person return in January
Philadelphia needs 1,000 crossing guards. It only has 650.
Several school districts report sharp increase in new COVID cases
TOP STORIES
What we know about the Fairmount fire that killed 8 children, 4 adults
Philly answers how long it took firefighters to respond to fatal fire
Relatives share photos of victims killed in Philly blaze
Hepatitis A outbreak linked to Montgomery County restaurant: Officials
AccuWeather: Accumulating Snow Thursday Night - Friday Morning
LIVE: Washington marks a year since violent Jan. 6 insurrection
Vigil held for Quakertown family killed in Christmas morning blaze
Show More
Man heading to work shot during attempted carjacking: Police
$632M Powerball winning tickets sold in CA, WI
Delco COVID testing site to get visitor, officials speak on demand
By the numbers: How the Jan. 6 investigation shapes up 1 year later
Fairmount fire the deadliest in Philly in more than 100 years
More TOP STORIES News