Due to winter weather in the forecast, Philly public schools will go virtual on Friday

The storm is expected to arrive late Thursday night with snow beginning between 10 p.m. and 1 a.m. The period of steadiest snow will be between 1 a.m. and 5 a.m., according to meteorologist Brittany Boyer.
Temperatures overnight will be cold enough for the snow to stick, so the morning commute could be messy. The Philadelphia area could see 2 to 4 inches of snow.
According to Superintendent Dr. William Hite, the teachers will notify students and parents of the virtual schedule for Friday.
All School District of Philadelphia buildings will be closed including Family Technology Support Centers, Specialized Services Regional Centers, the offices at 440 North Broad Street and school grab-and-go meal sites.
Hite said district leaders will also continue to monitor the COVID-related staffing issues and will provide updates on Friday by 4 p.m. and Sunday by 4 p.m.