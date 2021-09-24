philadelphia school district

Philadelphia schools announce schedule changes for some upcoming Fridays

Six Fridays this school year will become half days to give teachers professional development time.
PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Schedule changes are coming to the School District of Philadelphia.

School officials announced they have decided to switch six Fridays this school year to half days to give teachers professional development time.

The adjustments were made after more drastic calendar changes were proposed, but ultimately pulled from Thursday night's school board meeting agenda.

On Friday, November 19, students will be released three hours earlier than normal. That will be followed by the same schedule on December 17, January 21, February 18, March 18, and May 13.

