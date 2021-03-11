fatal shooting

1 dead, 3 seriously injured after shooting in Overbrook Park

By
PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia police are investigating a quadruple shooting that left one person dead and three others injured on Thursday afternoon in Philadelphia.

It happened on the 1400 block of N 76th Street around 3 p.m. in the city's Overbrook Park section.

Police say a 24-year-old man died in the shooting.

Three other men are all listed in extremely critical condition at an area hospital, including a 30-year-old, a 19-year-old and a 16-year-old.

It's unclear what sparked the gunfire.

No arrests have been made at this time,

Anyone with any information is asked to call police at 215-686-TIPS.
