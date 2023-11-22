At least 2 dead, 4 injured in North Philadelphia shooting

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A shooting in North Philadelphia left at least two people dead and four others injured Tuesday night.

It happened around 8:30 p.m. near 6th Street and Allegheny Avenue.

Police say six people were hospitalized, including four who were transported by officers at the scene.

Two people died from their injuries. The conditions of the four other victims were not immediately known.

Several firearms were recovered at the scene.

Further details on the shooting have not been released.

