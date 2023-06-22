Police are searching for the gunman who shot and killed three people, including a 12-year-old child.

12-year-old child among three dead following triple shooting in Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia police are searching for the gunman who shot and killed three people, including a 12-year-old child.

It happened just after 2 p.m. Thursday on the 700 block of Locust Avenue in the city's Germantown section.

When officers arrived they found a man in his 40s and another man in his 30s suffering from gunshot wounds. A short distance later, police say a 12-year-old was found shot a short distance from the men.

All three victims were taken to an area hospital where they died.

At least 12 shots were fired at the scene, according to police.

Further details on the shooting were not immediately available.

At least one gunman is still being sought at this time.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 215-686-TIPS.

