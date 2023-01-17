Philadelphia shootings leave 2 dead, 2 injured including child

Philadelphia police are investigating a shooting that injured a child on Jan. 16, 2023.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Two people have died and two others were injured, including a young child, following four separate shootings in Philadelphia Monday evening.

Police say a 25-year-old man died after he was shot multiple times on the 2100 block of North 20th Street just before 5 p.m. in North Philadelphia.

Roughly an hour later, officers found a 25-year-old woman suffering from multiple gunshot wounds inside a living room at a residence located on the 5500 block of Crowson Street in Germantown.

The woman was pronounced dead at the scene.

Around 7:44 p.m., police say a 46-year-old man was shot in the head while inside a vehicle on the 6400 block of Eastwood Street in Northeast Philadelphia.

According to investigators, the man was in the passenger's seat when he was shot. The driver of the car took him to a nearby gas station where he was taken to the hospital in critical condition.

And around 8:02 p.m., police say a 12-year-old boy was shot in the arm and torso while inside a residence on the 5100 block of North 8th Street in Logan.

It's still unclear who shot the boy.

The victim was taken to an area hospital and placed in stable condition.

No arrests have been in connection with these shootings.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 215-686-TIPS.

