Philadelphia gun violence: 3 dead, more than 30 injured in another violent weekend

Since Friday evening, at least three people have died and 33 others were injured by gunfire.
In the latest shooting, which occurred around 11:15 p.m. Sunday near Market and Peach streets in West Philadelphia, three teenagers were injured.
Police on patrol heard gunshots and rushed to the scene.
Arriving officers found three shooting victims and then spotted a male running from scene.
Police went after the suspect, but there is no word yet on whether they caught him.
In all, investigators found at least 10 shell casings in that area.
The victims, ages 16, 17, and 18, are listed as stable at the hospital.
Detectives are still working to learn exactly what led to the shooting.
Just before 3 p.m. Sunday, three people were shot on the 5500 block of Malcolm Street.
Police say a 15-year-old male, a 29-year-old male and a 19-year-old male were all injured by gunfire. All three victims suffered non-life-threatening injuries.
One of the youngest victims of gun violence this weekend was a 1-year-old girl who was shot in the leg Saturday. It happened around 8 p.m. at the corner of 50th Street and Haverford Avenue.
The child was transported by police to Children's Hospital of Philadelphia and listed in stable condition. Officials say a 26-year-old man was also shot in the left forearm. The man is expected to survive.
And on Friday night, a quintuple shooting left one person dead and four others, including a 14-year-old, injured. It happened around 8:40 p.m. on the 2700 block of Ruby Terrace.
A 31-year-old man was shot multiple times in both legs. He was transported by police to Penn Presbyterian Medical Center where he was pronounced dead. The victim was later identified as Elgin Battle of the 2800 block of North 25th Street.
A 14-year-old female suffered a graze wound to the abdomen. She was transported to Penn Presbyterian and is currently listed in stable condition.
A 29-year-old man was shot two times in the chest and two times in the abdomen. He was transported to Penn Presbyterian in critical but stable condition.
A 33-year-old male was shot in the arm. He was transported to Penn Presbyterian and is in stable condition.
A 38-year-old man was shot in the right leg. He was transported to Penn Presbyterian Medical Center in stable condition.
No arrests were made and no weapon recovered.
The surge in violence continues as Philadelphia tops 300 homicides for the year.
Anti-violence groups like the City of Dreams Coalition are laser-focused on curbing the rising violence. The group's main approach to the problem is something called the "block-by-block approach."
"We're out here knocking on doors, finding out what exact resources they need to break those barriers," said Taleah Taylor, president of the Coalition.
Taylor has said the battle against violence and helping bridge the gap between communities and police is something she's been working on her entire life.
6abc's Data Team was able to pinpoint the hardest-hit areas of the city: Ogontz, Logan, Strawberry Mansion and Fern Rock saw the most.
No arrests have been made in connection with these shootings. Anyone with any information is asked to call police at 215-686-TIPS.
Here's a breakdown of the shootings under investigation by Philadelphia police since Friday at 5:24 p.m.
Sunday
- A male was shot around 11:18 p.m. at Market and North Peach streets in West Philadelphia. The victim is listed in serious condition.
- A 33-year-old man was shot around 5:35 p.m. on the 500 block of W. Roosevelt Boulevard. He is listed as stable.
- A 24-year-old man was shot multiple times on the 1600 block of W. Seltzer Street around 5:30 p.m. He is listed in critical condition.
- A 23-year-old male and a 16-year-old male were both shot around 4:50 p.m. on the 200 block of Montana Street. Both victims are listed as stable.
- Three people were shot around 2:47 p.m. on the 5500 block of Malcolm Street. All three victims -- a 15-year-old male, a 29-year-old male and a 19-year-old male, are expected to survive.
- A 49-year-old man and a 25-year-old man were shot on the 400 block of E. Ashmead Street around 3:31 p.m. Both victims are listed in stable condition.
- A 32-year-old was shot around 9:31 a.m. on the 400 block of West Roosevelt Boulevard. He is listed in stable condition.
- A 26-year-old man was shot around 5:32 a.m. on the 2200 block of South 58th Street. He is listed as stable.
Saturday
- A 42-year-old man was shot on the 2800 block of North Lee Street around 10:11 p.m. He is expected to survive.
- A 27-year-old man was shot around 8:47 p.m. on the 800 block of N Fallon Street. He is listed in critical condition.
- Two teenagers were shot around 8:43 p.m. on the 1400 block of N. 22nd Street. Both victims are listed in stable condition.
- Around 8 p.m., a 1-year-old boy and a 26-year-old man were both injured by gunfire at 50th Street and Haverford Avenue. Both victims are expected to survive.
- Police say a 24-year-old man was shot on the 5600 block of Heiskell Street around 6:45 p.m. He is listed as stable.
- Around 5:47 p.m., a 17-year-old male and a 22-year-old male were both shot on the 3000 block of W. Susquehanna Avenue. Both victims are listed as stable.
- A 27-year-old man was shot and killed just before 2 a.m. on the 5500 block of Wissahickon Avenue. The victim was later identified as Shaquan Sutton of the 5500 block of Wissahickon Avenue.
- Around 3:20 a.m., a man in his 20s died after being shot on the 600 block of South 2nd Street. He has not been identified.
- Around 3:04 a.m., police say a 16-year-old male and a 36-year-old male were both shot on the 300 block of North Salford Street. Both victims are listed in critical condition at an area hospital.
- A 24-year-old man was shot around 2:07 a.m. on the 1600 block of Cecil B Moore Avenue. He is listed as stable.
Friday
- A 46-year-old woman was shot around 10:38 p.m. on the 3000 block of North Percy Street. She is listed as stable.
- Around 8:53 p.m. a 29-year-old man was shot on the 1600 block of S. 53rd Street. He is listed as stable.
- Five people were shot on the 2700 block of Ruby Terrace around 8:31 p.m. One of the male victims died from his injuries. Four other victims - a 38-year-old male, a 29-year-old male, a 14-year-old female and a 33-year-old male - are all expected to survive
- Three people were shot around 7:38 p.m. on the 600 block of E. Ontario Street. A 40-year-old female victim is listed as critical. Two other victims, a 54-year-old female and a 20-year-old male, are both listed as stable.
- A 23-year-old man was shot multiple times around 5:24 p.m. at 42nd and Wallace Streets. He is listed in critical condition.