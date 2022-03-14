double shooting

2 shot in Feltonville home, no arrests made

Police say the shooting happened inside a home on North 3rd Street.
Double shooting under investigation in Feltonville

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A double shooting is under investigation in the Feltonville section of Philadelphia.

Police were called to the 4300 block of North 3rd Street around 3:45 a.m. Monday.

They say the shooting happened inside a home on that block.

But the scene continued onto the street and a block away at West Bristol Street.

Both victims are listed in stable condition at a local hospital.

Police are checking surveillance cameras in the area for signs of the shooter.

