2 shot in Feltonville home, no arrests made

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A double shooting is under investigation in the Feltonville section of Philadelphia.Police were called to the 4300 block of North 3rd Street around 3:45 a.m. Monday.They say the shooting happened inside a home on that block.But the scene continued onto the street and a block away at West Bristol Street.Both victims are listed in stable condition at a local hospital.Police are checking surveillance cameras in the area for signs of the shooter.