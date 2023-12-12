Man shot 28 times after being ambushed in East Germantown apartment complex stairwell

A man is in critical condition after being shot 28 times while in an East Germantown apartment complex stairwell.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A man is in critical condition after three men allegedly ambushed him with bullets in the stairwell of his East Germantown apartment complex.

Police say the man was in the stairwell when two men approached him from upstairs and another came at him from downstairs.

They fired 28 rounds at the victim, hitting him twice in the chest and several times in the legs.

Police say they are looking at surveillance cameras outside the apartment building hoping to identify the three men.

