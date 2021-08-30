Shooting leaves 19-year-old dead in Philadelphia's Kensington neighborhood

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia police are investigating a shooting that left a teenager dead on Sunday afternoon.It happened around 4 p.m. on the 3000 block of Ella Street in the city's Kensington section.Police say a 19-year-old was shot in the head and chest. He was rushed to an area hospital where he later died.It's still unclear what sparked the gunfire.No arrests have been made.Anyone with any information is asked to call police at 215-686-TIPS.