New surveillance video shows suspect wanted in deadly Frankford shooting

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia police released new surveillance video of a man wanted in the shooting death of an 18-year-old in the city's Frankford section.

Investigators say the suspect was seen inside the Tab 2 Bar and Hookah Lounge on Torresdale Avenue before the murder on October 4.

Police said the shooting happened outside the bar. An 18-year-old man and 20-year-old woman were struck by gunfire.

The 18-year-old was hit multiple times and pronounced dead.

Anyone who recognizes the suspect is asked to call police.

RELATED: Check the 6abc Neighborhood Safety Tracker