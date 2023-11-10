WATCH LIVE

New surveillance video shows suspect wanted in deadly Frankford shooting

6abc Digital Staff Image
By6abc Digital Staff WPVI logo
Friday, November 10, 2023 8:16PM
New video shows suspect wanted in deadly Frankford shooting
PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia police released new surveillance video of a man wanted in the shooting death of an 18-year-old in the city's Frankford section.

Investigators say the suspect was seen inside the Tab 2 Bar and Hookah Lounge on Torresdale Avenue before the murder on October 4.

Police said the shooting happened outside the bar. An 18-year-old man and 20-year-old woman were struck by gunfire.

The 18-year-old was hit multiple times and pronounced dead.

Anyone who recognizes the suspect is asked to call police.

