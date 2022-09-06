Philadelphia Labor Day weekend shootings leave 10 dead, 23 injured

Since Friday, at least 33 people were shot in 24 separate shooting incidents. Ten victims have died from their injuries.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia police are investigating more than 20 shooting incidents that took place over the holiday weekend in Philadelphia.

Since Friday, 33 people were shot. Ten of those victims died from their injuries.

"The crime and violence are getting worse everywhere, Philly though, seems to be a little over the top," said Deneen Hughes of Kingsessing.

This violence not only impacts victims and families but people who have lived here and who've watched this crime continue to worsen.

Hughes moved away from Philadelphia for 30 years, but the pandemic and family brought her home. She's back living in the same home she lived as a child.

"I never thought about what I was moving into because I remember what I moved away from. It was good," said Hughes. "It's a drastic and big change. Big change from 30 years ago."

In the past three days, her Kingsessing neighborhood has seen three shootings, one of which was fatal.

In the city's Hunting Park section, two people were killed and four others were wounded in a shooting early Monday morning.

On Sunday, police say a man was gunned down after an argument in a restaurant drive-thru lane.

Philadelphia's homicide count for 2022 now stands at 368.

Around this time last year, 361 homicides were recorded. And at this point in 2020, 309 people were killed.

"I think if we lose hope, it's over," said Hughes. "I do have hope that things can get better, but some things have to happen. Hope is not an end result, it's not an action plan."

Hughes encourages people to get involved in their communities. She's active in her sorority that participates in various outreach efforts around the city.

In response to the weekend violence, the nonprofit City of Dreams Coalition announced plans to go door-to-door on September 21 in an effort to reach people and stop the violence.