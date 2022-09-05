5 shot in Hunting Park as Labor Day weekend violence continues in Philadelphia

The victims are among the dozens of people who have been shot this Labor Day weekend in the city.

Five people were shot early Monday morning in the Hunting Park section of Philadelphia, and one of the people who was hit has died.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Five people were shot early Monday morning in the Hunting Park section of Philadelphia, and one of the people who was hit has died.

The victims are among the dozens of people who have been shot this Labor Day weekend in the city.

The shooting happened just before 1 a.m. in the area of North 8th and West Ontario streets near Russell Street.

There were a large number of spent shell casings, which indicated a lot of shots were fired.

Police responded to gunshots and found several victims when they got there.

Investigators said one victim died at the scene.

RELATED: 19-year-old shot dead after argument in restaurant drive-thru lane, police say

Some of the victims were rushed to Temple University Hospital in a private vehicle, according to police.

Officers established a second scene outside the ER and placed crime scene tape around an SUV that had bullet holes in the side.

Investigators aren't sure what led to the shooting, but they're working to check cameras.

In all, more than two dozen people have been shot and eight were killed during violent incidents over the Labor Day weekend in Philadelphia.

RELATED: 5 arrested after gunfire rings out in Center City Philadelphia