PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Police are investigating a shooting that left a 40-year-old woman dead in North Philadelphia Wednesday afternoon.The incident happened just after 1 p.m. on the 2400 block of Diamond Street.Police say the female victim was shot three times in the arm, once in the chest, twice in the back, and twice in the forearm.She was transported by private vehicle to Temple University Hospital and was pronounced dead a short time later.There have been no arrests or any weapons recovered at this time.