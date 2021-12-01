police officer shot

Off-duty Philadelphia police officer shot multiple times during altercation with another vehicle

The shooting happened near the intersection of N. 13th and W. Pike streets in North Philadelphia.
PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- An off-duty Philadelphia police officer was shot multiple times during a confrontation with a passenger in another vehicle on Wednesday afternoon.

The shooting happened at about 1:30 p.m. near the intersection of N. 13th and W. Pike streets in North Philadelphia.

Police Commissioner Danielle Outlaw says the 46-year-old male officer was shot in both arms after some type of verbal argument with a passenger inside what authorities believe to be a gray sedan.
It is not yet clear if the passenger or driver fired the shots that injured the officer.

The officer, who is a 13-year veteran of the force, was able to drive to the hospital where he's listed in critical but stable condition.

"We had the opportunity to speak with the officer's family who's here on location, and you know, quite frankly, we're just lucky," said Outlaw, who added that the officer is expected to be okay.



The view from Chopper 6 showed the officer's bullet-riddled vehicle near Tioga Street.

"I'm just thankful our officer is going to be ok," said Mayor Jim Kenney at Temple University Hospital.

A manhunt is underway for the suspects involved in this incident.

The Philadelphia Fraternal Order of Police Lodge #5 is offering a $10,000 reward for information that leads to an arrest.

Anyone with any information is asked to call police at 215-686-TIPS.

