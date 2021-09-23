Philadelphia shootings leave 2 dead, 6 hurt on Wednesday night

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Two people have died and six others are injured after another violent night in Philadelphia.Police say a woman was killed and another person was injured after a shooting on the 3600 block of Aspen Street in Philadelphia's Mantua section.Officers found two victims shot around 9:30 p.m. The unidentified woman was pronounced dead. There was no immediate word on the condition of the second victim.No arrests have been made.Around 9 p.m., police say a 46-year-old man was rushed to the hospital after being shot in the head on the 5600 block of Osage Avenue. He is currently listed in critical condition.Police then say multiple suspects involved in the shooting ran inside a nearby house on the same block of Osage Avenue. Officers later arrested three suspects invovled.Philadelphia police say three men were shot around 6:16 p.m. on the 1700 block of Georges Lane.All three men, a 28-year-old, a 25-year-old and a 26-year-old, are expected to survive. A gun was recovered from one of the victims.Around 5 p.m., a shooting left one woman dead on the 1800 block of East Tusculum Street in the city's Kensington section.The unidentified 47-year-old victim was shot twice in the face and later died at the hospital.Two men and one woman were arrested in connection with the shooting.Police are still searching for the gunman who shot a 27-year-old man around 3:48 p.m. on the 800 block of S. Broad Street.The victim was transported to an area hospital where he was placed in stable condition.Anyone with any information in connection with these shootings is asked to call police at 215-686-TIPS.