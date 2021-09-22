fatal shooting

Man shot and killed at point blank range in South Philadelphia

A woman was struck in the leg a block from the shooting scene.
PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A gunman murdered a man at point blank range in South Philadelphia, police say.

A second victim was hit by the gunfire, a whole block away.

It happened just after 11:30 p.m. Tuesday on the 2100 block of Marston Terrace.

Police say the suspect fired 10 shots. Bullets struck the man in his face, neck and chest.

Police rushed him to Penn Presbyterian Medical Center where he later died.

Investigators say he had a gun on his waistband, but no ID.

The second victim, a woman who was a block away from the shooting scene, was struck in the leg by a stray bullet.

She is in stable condition at the hospital.

Detectives are looking to see if surveillance cameras captured video of the shooter.

