Man fatally shot in Philadelphia's Logan section

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A man died after he was shot in the head Thursday morning in Philadelphia's Logan section.

According to police, the shooting happened at 11:17 a.m. near the intersection of Ogontz and Belfield avenues.

He was taken to Albert Einstein Medical Center by police where he died a short time later.

No arrests have been made in connection with this shooting.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call police.

