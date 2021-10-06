Philadelphia shootings leave 2 dead, 4 hurt Thursday night

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- At least two people have died and four others were injured following multiple shootings across Philadelphia on Tuesday night.Police say a 63-year-old man was shot and killed on the 4800 block of N. Broad Street around 3:11 p.m. in the city's Logan section.One hour later, police say a triple shooting claimed the life of one man and injured two others. It happened around 4:11 p.m. on the 800 block of N. 46th Street in West Philadelphia.Police say a 33-year-old man was shot 10 times. He was rushed to an area hospital where he later died.A 33-year-old man and a 25-year-old man are expected to survive after being shot on the block.Around 5:22 p.m., a 20-year-old man was shot in the leg on the 5100 block of West Thompson Street, said police. He is listed as stable at the hospital.A 45-year-old man suffered a gunshot wound to his thigh on the 3700 block of N. Bouvier Street Tuesday afternoon. Police say he is expected to survive.No arrests have been made in connection with these shootings.Anyone with any information is asked to call police at 215-868-TIPS.A total of 420 homicides have been recorded this year, according to Philadelphia police statistics.