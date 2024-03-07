Video captures wild shootout in North Philadelphia; 2 injured

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Police are asking for the public's help in identifying a large group of suspects wanted in a brazen shootout early Wednesday morning in North Philadelphia.

It happened around 12:54 a.m. Wednesday near The Met on the 800 block of North Broad Street.

RELATED: 3 deadly SEPTA shootings, spate of gun violence across Philadelphia puts safety in spotlight

Police say more than 30 shots were fired during the gun battle between two groups of people.

A 45-year-old man is listed as critical after being shot in the eye. A second victim, a 42-year-old man, is stable after being shot in the thigh.

IMAGE: Police are searching for these suspects in connection with a shootout on North Broad Street on March 6, 2024.

Police say the incident began as an argument at a nearby banquet location near the corner of Broad and Poplar streets, and ended with a white Mercedes riddled with bullets and the front window of the MET hit by gunfire.

No other injuries were reported.

Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to call police at 215-686-TIPS.

RELATED: Check the 6abc Neighborhood Safety Tracker