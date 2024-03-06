At least 6 shot, 3 killed in separate shootings across Philadelphia within 24 hours

3 deadly SEPTA shootings, spate of gun violence across Philadelphia puts safety in spotlight

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A spate of gun violence in the city the past few days ramped up even more overnight Tuesday as police investigate several deadly shooting scenes, including another killing of a SEPTA bus rider.

At least six people have been shot, three fatally, in separate shootings across the city within 24 hours.

An 88-year-old grandfather was gunned down in broad daylight while sitting in his car in the 100 block of North Dewey Street Tuesday afternoon in West Philadelphia.

Family and police sources identified the victim as Richard Butler, who is a retired SEPTA driver.

Home surveillance from minutes before the shooting shows a man, who police sources say is a suspect, get out of a silver sedan on the corner. Police say shortly after, around 1:30 p.m., Butler was shot twice in the chest while sitting in his own car. He was taken to Penn Presbyterian Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

"Broad daylight. He was out doing his normal routine. Goes to the park every day, stops at Wawa," said his niece, Minette Finn. "In his car, defenseless. You waited for him. You waited for this man. This wasn't a random act."

A 41-year-old man was also shot to death near Rosehill and East Tioga Streets in the city's Kensington section around 10:30 p.m. Tuesday.

When officers arrived to the scene, they found a gun but said they do not have any suspects or a motive at this time.

Another man was critically injured in a shooting near Temple University's campus Tuesday night.

It happened around 10 p.m. outside a bar on Oxford Street near Broad, literally steps away from the AMC movie theater and right across the street from Morgan Hall residences.

A man was seriously injured after a shooting near Temple University's campus Tuesday night.

A man was shot at least four times and taken to the hospital in extremely critical condition.

The university says no students or staff were involved in this shooting.

Hours later, around 1 a.m. Wednesday, two men were shot near the MET in North Philadelphia, in what police are calling a shootout.

Police say it began as an argument at a nearby banquet location near the corner of Broad and Poplar streets, and ended with a white Mercedes riddled with bullets and the front window of the MET hit by gunfire.

A 41-year-old man was shot in the leg and a 44-year-old male was shot in the eye, requiring surgery.

3 deadly shootings involving SEPTA bus riders within a week

The overnight shootings come as the city is also dealing with increasing violence on the mass transit system.

In the latest incident, a 37-year-old was killed while riding a SEPTA bus in South Philadelphia, marking the third shooting involving a SEPTA rider this week.

The victim was on board a Route 79 bus near Broad and Snyder streets around 6:30 p.m. Tuesday when he was shot twice.

Witnesses told police the victim and another rider got into a verbal confrontation, which quickly escalated into a physical fight.

"At some point, they both stood and that confrontation became physical and there are some punches thrown. At one point, the offender exits the bus and produces what we now know is a 9mm handgun and fires two shots back into the bus, right at the decedent," said Charles Lawson, Chief of SEPTA Transit Police.

He was taken to a nearby hospital where he was later pronounced dead, according to police.

Police say the shooter then got off the bus and headed into the Snyder Station along the Broad Street Line.

The suspect was wearing a black jacket with a red lining in the hood, gray sweatpants and boots. He was also wearing a mask, police said.

Lawson said transit police are expected to release some video of the incident and the suspect later Wednesday.

There is no word yet on the victim's identity and police said they have not recovered a weapon.

The Route 79 bus shooting is the third deadly SEPTA shooting in the last week. A 17-year-old was killed and four others were hurt after gunfire broke out at bus stop in the city's Ogontz neighborhood Monday.

And on Sunday, 27-year-old Sawee Kofa was shot and killed after an argument on a SETPA bus in the city's Oxford Circle neighborhood.

The recent shootings are putting safety on the transit system in the spotlight again.

"As a father, I have a little girl -- she's 13 -- and I have my concerns with gun violence. She catches the bus by herself at home," said Marcus Tuggles. "We need to do something with gun violence. Bullets flying all the time."

City leaders talk gun violence solutions

As combating city violence is thrust into the spotlight again, Action News is hearing more from Mayor Cherelle Parker about her anti-crime plan.

Parker ran a campaign that focused on combating violence on city streets and declared a public safety emergency on her first day in office this year.

While homicides are down by a third so far this year, it is clear issues still remain.

Parker and other city leaders were part of a "Peace Not Guns" roundtable at City Hall Tuesday, hosted by Council President Kenyatta Johnson.

The group gave input on strategies to address gun violence and reduce crime in the city.

Parker says one element that has gotten worse over the years is feuds on social media. She calls it the "nucleus" of much of the senseless gun violence nowadays, which means solutions need to involve young people.

Parker is planning to unveil more of her strategy in her budget proposal this month.

