School bus passes through intersection moments gunfire erupts in Philadelphia's Olney section

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia police are asking for the public's help identifying two suspects involved in a Monday afternoon shooting in the city's Olney section.

The shooting happened at about 3:35 p.m. on the 6200 block of Mascher Street.

In the video, a school bus is seen passing through the intersection moments before the gunmen open fire.

According to police, two males got out of a white Nissan Rogue at the corner of Godfrey and Mascher streets and immediately started shooting at a group of people standing on Mascher Street.

Two people were shot.

Police said the first victim, a 24-year-old man was shot multiple times throughout the body and is listed in critical condition.

The second victim, a 23-year-old man was shot once in the left hand.

Police are now looking for the two shooters, who were last seen wearing blue gloves, black masks, hoodies, sweatpants and sneakers.

They were seen getting away in a white 2014 to 2016 Nissan Rogue with tinted windows and black pinstripe 5-spoke silver alloy wheels.

Anyone with information about the suspects or the shooting is asked to call police at 215-686-8477.

