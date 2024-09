Philadelphia shooting: Man shot during attempted robbery at home in Overbrook

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Shots were fired during an attempted robbery, injuring a man in Philadelphia's Overbrook section early Monday morning.

Police say it happened at 2:30 at a home on the 800 block of North 66th Street.

The victim said he was shot in the right thigh by someone who was trying to rob him.

The wounded man is in stable condition and is helping police with a description of the shooter.

