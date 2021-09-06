shooting

Shootings leave 3 injured in Philadelphia Sunday night

The shooting happened just before 5 p.m. on the 3800 block of Aramingo Avenue.
PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia police say multiple people were injured including a teenager follow three separate shootings on Sunday night.

Police say a 17-year-old female was shot multiple times in the upper body just before 5 p.m. on the 3800 block of Aramingo Avenue. She was rushed to Children's Hospital of Philadelphia where she was placed in stable condition.

Around 7 p.m. police say a woman was injured after being shot on the 6200 block of Sansom Street in the city's Cobbs Creek section.

The woman was rushed to an area hospital. There was no immediate word on her condition.

A 43-year-old man is fighting for his life after getting shot in North Philadelphia on the 3100 block of Judson Street around 8 p.m.

Police say the victim was shot multiple times across the body. He was rushed to Temple University Hospital where he is listed in extremely critical condition.

No arrests have been made in connection with these shootings.

Anyone with any information is asked to call police at 215-686-TIPS.
