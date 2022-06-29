caught on video

Video captures gunmen wanted in North Philadelphia shooting

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia police have released dramatic new surveillance video showing the moment two gunmen opened fire on a man they were trying to abduct last Thursday.

It happened around 12 a.m. on June 23 along the 2400 block of N. Reese Street.

Video shows one of the gunmen trying to force the victim into a dark Nissan sedan.

When the victim fought back, both suspects started shooting, hitting the victim in the elbow.

The victim was transported to an area hospital and placed in stable condition.

The suspects were last seen fleeing in the Nissan.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 215-686-TIPS.
