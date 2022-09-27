4 people shot near Roxborough High School; believed to be football players

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A shooting near Roxborough High School injured four people on Tuesday afternoon, according to Philadelphia police.

It happened around 4:30 p.m. on the 300 block of Fairway Terrace.

Three victims were taken to Einstein Medical Center and a fourth victim was taken to Temple University Hospital.

There was no immediate word on the conditions of the victims.

Investigators believe the four victims are football players, but authorities have not said if the students went to Roxborough High School.

Police are still investigating what led up to the shooting.

