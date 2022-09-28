Philly police step up security efforts at football scrimmages, games after deadly shooting

"Our schools, our after-school activities, these have to be safe havens," said District Attorney Larry Krasner.

"Our schools, our after-school activities, these have to be safe havens. These are the alternative to the streets," said District Attorney Larry Krasner during a news conference on Wednesday.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia police plan to increase security efforts after a shooting left one teen dead and four others wounded outside of Roxborough High School on Tuesday.

The shooting happened after a football scrimmage involving several teams.

"If we receive any information whatsoever where there may be problems or issues during a scrimmage and practice, we will have police officers present," said Philadelphia Police Deputy Commissioner Joel Dales.

Police asked the school district to provide a list of all the scrimmages dates and times so they can form a plan to protect them. They already provide security at football games, but will now have officers in nearby zones drop in on games to ensure safety.

While police look at security concerns for after-school programs, city officials pointed to guns as the problem and said combating this kind of crime will be difficult.

"As long as guns are flowing into the city and this state the way they are, it's going to be a heavy lift," said Philadelphia Mayor Jim Kenney.