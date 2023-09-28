WATCH LIVE

PhiladelphiaPennsylvaniaNew JerseyDelaware
EDIT
Welcome,
Your Account
Log Out

Store clerk shot during argument in Philadelphia's Summerdale neighborhood

Police say the 47-year-old male clerk was unloading soda bottles outside of the business when the gunfire rang out.

6abc Digital Staff Image
By6abc Digital Staff WPVI logo
Thursday, September 28, 2023 9:19PM
Store clerk shot during argument in Philadelphia
EMBED <>More Videos

Store clerk shot during argument in Philadelphia's Summerdale neighborhood

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- An argument led to the shooting of a store clerk in Philadelphia's Summerdale section on Thursday afternoon.

It happened around 2 p.m. on the 800 block of Granite Street.

Police say the 47-year-old male clerk was unloading soda bottles outside of the business when an argument ensued.

The victim was shot one time in the left armpit. He was taken to Albert Einstein Medical Center in critical condition.

Action News spoke with Frank Rosario, who is a member of the Dominican Grocers Association. He said members of the organization rushed to the scene and want justice for the injured clerk.

No arrests have been made.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 215-686-TIPS.

RELATED: Check the 6abc Neighborhood Safety Tracker

Report a correction or typo
Copyright © 2023 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
Watch Live
ON NOW