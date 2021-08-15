crime

Philadelphia police search for gunman who shot 3 people in Strawberry Mansion

The shooting happened on the 1800 block of Judson Street shortly after 12 a.m.
Triple shooting in Strawberry Mansion

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Police are investigating a triple shooting overnight in the Strawberry Mansion section of Philadelphia.

Officers were called out to the 1800 block of Judson Street shortly after 12 a.m. after receiving reports of gunshots in the area.

Arriving officers found three victims suffering from gunshot wounds.

A 31-year-old woman, a 26-year-old man and a 21-year-old man were all hospitalized. All three victims are listed in stable condition at Temple University Hospital.

Police tell Action News at least 11 shell casings were found in the area.

So far, no arrests have been made.

Anyone with any information is asked to call police at 215-686-TIPS.

