PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A young teenager was rushed to the hospital after being shot multiple times on Tuesday night, according to Philadelphia police.It happened around 5:21 p.m. near the intersection of 7th and Diamond streets in North Philadephia.Police say officers found a 14-year-old male shot twice in the head and four times in the leg.He was rushed to an area hospital where he was placed in stable condition.No arrests have been made at this time.Police say a BB gun was recovered from the victim.There was no immediate word on what sparked the shooting.Anyone with any information is asked to call police at 215-686-TIPS.