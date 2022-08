13-year-old injured after shooting in Strawberry Mansion

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia police are investigating a shooting that injured a young teenager Sunday afternoon.

It happened around 3 p.m. near the intersection of Cumberland and Natrona streets in the city's Strawberry Mansion section.

Police say a 13-year-old boy was shot in the leg.

He was rushed to an area hospital where he was placed in stable condition.

No arrests have been made.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 215-686-TIPS.