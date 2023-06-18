5th victim identified after 4-year-old boy, others injured in Philadelphia shooting

Philadelphia police are investigating after four people, including a toddler, were shot and wounded on Saturday night.

A short time after the shooting, a fifth victim identified as a 40-year-old man was brought to the hospital.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia police have identified a fifth victim connected to a shooting that took place in the city's Point Breeze neighborhood on Saturday night.

Four others, including a toddler, were shot and injured during the incident, and at least one person of interest is in police custody.

It is the second shooting involving a toddler in the city this week.

The shooting happened just before 8 p.m. on the 1700 block of Ringgold Street.

Police say two women, two men, and a toddler were shot.

Initially, police believed only one man was wounded on the scene.

The 4-year-old boy was shot once in the chest, according to police.

After undergoing surgery, the toddler was placed in stable condition and was transported to the Children's Hospital of Philadelphia.

A 54-year-old woman was shot twice, and a 58-year-old woman was shot once.

A 30-year-old man was also shot once.

The first three adult victims were all transported to Penn Presbyterian Hospital and are in stable condition, officials say.

A short time later, a fifth victim identified as a 40-year-old man was brought to the same hospital in a private vehicle.

He was suffering from a gunshot wound to his abdomen. Police say after surgery, the man is still in critical condition.

Investigators believe the two women and the toddler were innocent bystanders who were shot while the boy was playing outside.

Authorities say there are at least two shooters involved in the incident. It is unclear what led up to this shooting or if the injured men played a role in it.

Police also said at least one person of interest was taken into custody on Saturday night, but did not clarify their connection to the crime.