PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia police are investigating a double shooting that left a woman and a toddler injured.

Officers say it happened around 8 p.m. Wednesday on the 100 block of East Albanus Street in the city's Olney neighborhood.

A woman and a 2-year-old were both shot and taken to the hospital.

Officials say the toddler was shot in the leg, and the woman was unresponsive when police arrived at the scene.

There is no word on either of the victims' identities at this time.