PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A teenager is among two people shot in West Philadelphia Tuesday night.
It happened around 8:30 p.m. along the 1200 block of North 55th Street near Girard Avenue.
Police said the shooter drove up to the two victims while they were sitting in a car and opened fire.
According to investigators, the driver was shot in the back and an 18-year-old passenger was also shot in the back and hand.
Both men are hospitalized in critical condition.
There is no word on a motive for the shooting.
Police said no arrests have been made.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the police.
Teen among two shot in West Philadelphia
