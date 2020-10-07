Teen among two shot in West Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A teenager is among two people shot in West Philadelphia Tuesday night.It happened around 8:30 p.m. along the 1200 block of North 55th Street near Girard Avenue.Police said the shooter drove up to the two victims while they were sitting in a car and opened fire.According to investigators, the driver was shot in the back and an 18-year-old passenger was also shot in the back and hand.Both men are hospitalized in critical condition.There is no word on a motive for the shooting.Police said no arrests have been made.Anyone with information is asked to contact the police.