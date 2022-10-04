Philadelphia police ask for public's help in search for suspect vehicle

Police say a 40-year-old man and a 25-year-old woman were shot multiple times. The woman died at a local hospital.

The shooting happened on August 21 on the 1000 block of West Wingohocking Street.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia police are looking to identify a vehicle as part of an ongoing investigation into a deadly shooting in Logan.

Police say a 40-year-old man and a 25-year-old woman were shot multiple times.

The woman suffered multiple gunshot wounds to her face, police said.

She was pronounced dead at the hospital.

On Tuesday, police said they are looking for a white 2019 to 2022 Nissan Altima 2.5 S in connection with the crime. The car had damage to the right bumper area and sustained significant damage to the trunk and rear bumper area during the incident.

The city is offering a $20,000 reward for information leading to an arrest and conviction.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 215-686-TIPS.