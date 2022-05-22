Police: Triple shooting leaves 2 teens critically injured in Penn's Landing

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia police are investigating a triple shooting that left two teens critically injured in Penn's Landing.The incident happened Saturday just after 9:30 p.m. along the waterfront on the 100 block of South Christopher Columbus Boulevard.Police say a 14-year-old girl was shot in the foot.She was taken to Jefferson University Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.Another 14-year-old girl was shot in the back and left foot, officials say.She was also taken to Jefferson Hospital, listed in critical condition.A third victim, a 14-year-old male, was shot in the torso.He was listed in critical condition at Jefferson Hospital.According to authorities, the shooter knew the teenagers.So far, no arrests have been made.Anyone with information is asked to contact police.