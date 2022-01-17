Philadelphia shootings leave at least 2 dead, teen injured Sunday night

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- At least two people were killed and a teenager was injured following multiple shootings in Philadelphia on Sunday night.Around 7 p.m., police say a 17-year-old male was shot on the 4100 block of Frankford Avenue in the city's Frankford neighborhood.The teen was rushed to an area hospital where he was placed in stable condition.Police say a 65-year-old man was also shot around 7 p.m. on the 3700 block of North Bouvier Street in Tioga-Nicetown.The man was found suffering from a gunshot wound to the head.He was rushed to an area hospital where he was pronounced dead.Around 9 p.m., a 34-year-old man was shot multiple times on the 5400 block of Walnut Street in West Philadelphia, according to police.He was taken to an area hospital where he later died.No arrests have been made in connection with these shootings.Anyone with any information is asked to call police at 215-686-TIPS.