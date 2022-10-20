It's quite a time to be a Philly sports fan with Phillies, Eagles leading the way

The Phillies, Eagles, Union and Sixers are all turning heads and the city is abuzz for its sports teams.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- What a time to be a Philadelphia sports fan.

It's like the stars are aligning for our local teams.

The Phillies. The Eagles. The Sixers. The Union. The Flyers.

They are all turning heads as the city is abuzz with sports fever.

Look in any direction and you will see gear of each of those teams being proudly displayed.

The Phillies have caught lightning in a bottle. As Rhys Hoskins pointed out - the best team doesn't always win. Sometimes, it's the one that gets hot at the right time. And they are on fire, despite last night's loss in Game 2 of the NLDS.

The Eagles are off to a 6- O start. The last time they started off the season with six straight victories was in 2004, a year that ended in a Super Bowl loss.

The Sixers are embarking on a new season. The core players remain from a year ago, but with a rededicated James Harden and Tyrese Maxey a year older, many expect them to go deep into the postseason.

The Union were the best team in the Eastern Conference and have their sights set on that elusive first MLS Cup.

The Flyers even have some juice. They have gotten off to a quick start as new head coach John Tortorella has brought toughness and discipline. But most importantly, he has brought hope.

When was the last time we said that about the Flyers?

This is a perfect sports storm. Enjoy it. Soak in every drop. We're not sure when we will see magic like this again.