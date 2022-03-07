stabbing

Neighbor describes horrific scene after 2 kids, mom stabbed in Mayfair section of Philadelphia

A neighbor tells Action News she heard on child yelling, then "the second kid came out covered in blood."
By
EMBED <>More Videos

Neighbor describes horrific scene after 2 kids, mom stabbed in Mayfair

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A triple stabbing in the Mayfair section of Philadelphia left a mother and her two sons seriously injured.

It was right around 2 p.m. Sunday when a neighbor, who asked not to be identified, says she saw a 10-year-old boy - who lives two doors down - yelling frantically outside his house.

"Then the second kid came out covered in blood. He had a gash all across the top of his head," the neighbor said.

The neighbor quickly called 911, rushed the children inside her home, then went to check on their mother.

Just then, she says she saw the suspect leaving the home on the 3200 block of Knorr Street.

What she saw after entering the home was nothing short of horrific.

"I couldn't exactly see where her wounds were," she says, "She had blood on her pants, her hands, everywhere. And then we had to wait for the ambulance. She collapsed on the steps."

EMBED More News Videos

Philadelphia police are investigating a stabbing that left three people injured on Sunday including two children.



Meanwhile, the woman who helped save her neighbor's kids says she is just happy she was there when those kids were calling for help.

"I don't know if they would have survived another stab wound. So, I was willing to fight for those kids," she said. "Nobody deserves that at all what they went through."
The two boys who were slashed are expected to be okay, at least physically.

The mother, however, remains hospitalized in critical condition.

The suspect, who we are told is an acquaintance of the victim, has since turned himself in. His name has not been released.

And that was just one case during what turned out to be a violent weekend in Philadelphia.

Cases include a double homicide in West Philadelphia on Saturday afternoon.

Three young men were found shot to death on Saturday night in West Oak Lane.

And a 26-year-old man was found shot to death on the 5900 block of N. Norwood Street on Sunday evening.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
philadelphiacrimestabbing
Copyright © 2022 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
STABBING
Woman critically injured in stabbing; teen, boy in stable condition
Man charged with stabbing 1 person, hitting another with car at Wawa
60-year-old man stabbed outside 7-Eleven in Old City
Sister of Lincoln University student charged in deadly dorm stabbing
TOP STORIES
Shooting of 12-year-old by police under "careful" investigation: DA
3 arrests after girl wearing shock collar seeks help at NJ home
AccuWeather Alert: Gusty thunderstorms possible
You can now order another round of free at-home Covid-19 tests
Florida to recommend against Covid-19 vaccine for healthy children
Supreme Court won't review decision freeing Cosby from prison
Police ID 3 young men found shot to death in Philly
Show More
Author R. Eric Thomas' 'Backing Track' playing at Arden Thearre
Here's what you'll see at the Philadelphia Auto Show
Gas prices continue to surge past $4 per gallon across Philly area
Man behind GameStop mania coming for Bed Bath, Beyond stock
Brittney Griner Russia: US ready to help WNBA player arrested
More TOP STORIES News