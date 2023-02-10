Plywood on bus shelters among preps in Philadelphia for Super Bowl Sunday

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- The City of Philadelphia is taking precautions before Super Bowl Sunday, with crowds of Eagles fans expected to flood Center City after the game.

Bars and restaurants are making security plans as well.

Barriers are sitting along Broad Street and around City Hall, and temporary no parking signs are posted throughout the area.

The city also took a new precaution because of an incident after the NFC Championship game where a group of people fell through the roof of a bus shelter.

Some shelters are now covered with heavy-duty plywood to prevent a collapse, but the city is still asking people not to climb them.

Poles will be greased sometime before the game.

"Let's stay off the bus shelters, stay off the poles, have a good time and stay safe," said Chris Mullins, owner of McGillin's Ale House near Broad Street.

He expects hundreds of fans to watch the game at the bar and then flood out into the streets after it ends. To make security more manageable, the bar sold tickets to watch the game.

"This way we can manage the crowds a little bit better, make it a much more enjoyable experience for everybody," said Mullins.

At Top Tomato, the owners installed new barriers inside the bar to help with crowd control.

"We run a very controlled environment," said Ziggy Nozile, one of the owners. "This is people's lives and our lives we don't take it for granted."

Chickie's and Pete's is also preparing for game day. They expect around 1,100 people to watch the game at their location near The Linc in South Philadelphia.

They have a team of up to 25 people working security to help keep things under control.