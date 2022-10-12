3 Philadelphia SWAT officers shot serving warrant

The officers were taken to Jefferson University Hospital. They are listed in stable condition.

It happened at the intersection of 8th and Brown streets.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Three SWAT officers were shot while serving an arrest warrant in North Philadelphia, Action News has learned.

It happened around 6:30 a.m. Wednesday at the intersection of 8th and Brown streets.

One officer was shot in the hip, another in the leg, and the third in the chest.

Action News is told officers did discharge their weapons.

A civilian was shot on the property during the incident. The person's condition has not been released.

In audio from police radio obtained by Action News, one of the injured officers called in after being shot.

"We got two officers shot. We are en route to Jefferson Hospital...let them know, I'm shot in the hip. My partner is shot in the leg," the officer said.

A barricade situation unfolded at the scene after the warrants were served.

Chopper 6 showed police officers bringing out children from the home.

Moments later, officers took two people away in handcuffs including an adult male.

Several officers have arrived at Jefferson Hospital to check on the wounded SWAT members.

This is a breaking news story. Stay with 6abc.com as more information becomes available.