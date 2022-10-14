SWAT officer released from hospital after being shot in North Philadelphia

"Had to be home and go see my family," Officer Eddie Quintana said.

Just days after being shot, a Philadelphia SWAT officer was able to walk out of the hospital on Friday.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Just days after being shot, a Philadelphia SWAT officer was able to walk out of the hospital on Friday.

Fellow officers were at Jefferson University Hospital as Officer Eddie Quintana headed home.

"I feel pretty good. As long as I can walk out on my own two feet, just happy about that. Had to be home and go see my family," Quintana said.

Officer Quintana was one of the three officers shot early Wednesday morning.

They were serving a warrant on the 800 block of North 10th Street when a 19-year-old homicide suspect started shooting in North Philadelphia.

That suspect, Raheem Lee, was shot and killed when officers returned fire.

He was wanted for a homicide that happened in August.

The two other injured officers were released from the hospital just a few hours after the shooting.