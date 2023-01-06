'Beetlejuice', 'Moulin Rouge!', 'Cats' headline 2023 Broadway shows coming to Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Alicia Vitarelli and Rick Williams give you an in-depth preview of the Broadway shows coming to Philadelphia in 2023.

2023 Broadway series

Philly Premieres

You can ring in the New Year with "Jagged Little Pill", based on Alanis Morissette's groundbreaking '90s album.

It was nominated for 15 Tony Awards and took home a Grammy for Best Musical Theater Album. Jagged Little Pill - Kimmel Cultural Campus

Jan 3-15, 2023

Broadway is known for musicals, but "A Soldier's Play" takes the stage in late January.

The story is set in segregated Black barracks in the South in World War ll, and it's a murder-mystery.

Philadelphia-born playwright Charles Fuller won a Pulitzer for the work, and if you don't already know the story, the ending may surprise you.

"A Soldier's Play" *

Jan 24-Feb 5, 2025

If you loved the musical, "Hamilton", you'll want to see "1776" too.

It's an all-female and gender-neutral, multicultural cast telling the story of the Founding Fathers.

1776 *

Feb 14-26, 2023

"The Six wives of Henry VIII" take center stage for women's history month.

It hit Broadway last year, and it's blown up on social media and on stage.

So we headed to the nation's capital for a behind-the-scenes look at The National Theater, where it's currently playing and where the Tony Award-winning costumes are on full glorious display.

The show is a mash-up of a Broadway musical and a pop concert with each Queen taking the stage with a solo singing HER story, elevating the wives to more than the powerful man they married and the saying they've become known for-divorced, beheaded, died, divorced, beheaded, survived.

SIX - Kimmel Cultural Campus

Mar 21 - Apr 9, 2023

Into the Woods is a surprise addition to the spring lineup.

The musical mashup of your favorite fairytale characters was supposed to be just a short concert last spring.

But it's been such a runaway success, it quickly landed on Broadway and is now headed on tour, with a full Broadway cast.

Into the Woods - Miller Theater

April 4-9

"Beetlejuice" introduces Tim Burton's 1988 cult classic movie to a whole new generation, combining horror with outrageous comedy.

It follows the story of Lydia, who is obsessed with death and the afterlife, and Beetlejuice, a character from the nether world who's obsessed with the idea of living.

There's a brand new score along with beloved old songs.

"Beetlejuice - Kimmel Cultural Campus"

May 30-Jun 11, 2023

We headed to Hollywood to be transported to the Moulin Rouge in turn-of-the-20th century Paris. The musical is a revival of the 2001 movie and 10 years in the making; that's how long it took to get the rights to the 75 pop songs in the score, covering 160 years of music.

The costumes and set are decadent and lush, the story a mashup of other Broadway musicals with both hidden and forbidden love.

The artist, Toulouse-Lautrec is a club regular, and there's the wealthy Duke playing the villain who threatens to destroy it all.

"Moulin Rouge! The Musical" - Kimmel Cultural Campus

July 5-30, 2023

Shows back by popular demand

"Come From Away" is coming back to Philadelphia in February.

It's one of the all-time Philadelphia audience favorites, a true story that unfolded in the days after the 9/11 attacks when 38 planes and thousands of passengers were stranded in Gander, Newfoundland.

And the people in that tiny town opened their homes and hearts to strangers.

"Come From Away" - Kimmel Cultural Campus

Feb 7-12, 2023

"CATS" is another Philadelphia favorite, selling out almost every performance.

The Broadway classic puts performers in full feline form, from the intricate design of the makeup to the mesmerizing cat-like moves and the famous Andrew Lloyd Weber score.

"CATS" - Kimmel Cultural Campus

Mar 13-19, 2023

The rock opera "Jesus Christ Superstar" returns during the Easter season.

It's the classic score by Lloyd Webber and Tim Rice, telling the story of Jesus' last days through song.

It was a game-changer when it first hit the stage a half-century ago.

This revival of the classic was created in London and brought to America to celebrate the 50th anniversary of the original, delayed a few years by the pandemic.

Jesus Christ Superstar - Kimmel Cultural Campus

May 2-7, 2023

Kimmel Cultural Campus Resident Companies - Spring Lineups

This is the first full season with the Philadelphia Orchestra partnering with The Kimmel Center to lead the Kimmel Cultural Campus.

"Now, we're one organization together, transformed across three glorious buildings, seven venues, one award-winning orchestra," says Matias Tarnopolsky, President & CEO of the Philadelphia Orchestra and Kimmel Center, Inc.

The new organization has a renewed commitment to promoting inclusivity, diversity, and access to the performing arts.

------------

The Philadelphia Orchestra is elevating underrepresented voices and creating dialogue with the "HearTOGETHER" podcast and "Our City, Your Orchestra" concert series.

In February, the Philadelphia Orchestra is bringing back to the stage "Negro Folk Symphony" by composer William Dawson. The piece was premiered by the Philadelphia Orchestra in 1934.

In late March, the orchestra will stage the world premiere of composer John Luther Adams' "Vespers of the Blessed Earth." It will be led by Music Director, Yannick Nézet-Séguin.

Philadelphia Orchestra | Facebook | Instagram

2022-23 Season

Yannick Leads Schumann and Dawson, Verizon Hall, February 2-3 | Show Info

Blessed Earth, Verizon Hall, March 30, April 1, 2, 2023 | Show Info

------------

Opera Philadelphia's spring season starts in February with "Carmina Burana + Credo."

It will be a big-scale production with more than 100 performers on stage, including the Opera Philadelphia Orchestra and Opera Philadelphia Chorus.

At the end of April, the opera will stage "La Boheme". They will perform the iconic piece backward, starting with act four.

"Traditionally, you begin with young love and hope, and you end with tragedy. And so, by flipping the order, you really find a way to discover an opera you thought you know in a new way" says Frank Luzi, Vice President of Marketing Communications for Opera Philadelphia.

Opera Philadelphia | Facebook | Instagram

2022-23 Season | Show lineup

Carmina Burana + Credo, Academy of Music, February 3, 5, 2023 | Show Info

La Boheme, Academy of Music, April 28, 30, May 5, 7, 2023 | Show Info

------------

The Philadelphia Ballet has a diverse slate of shows in 2023.

"New Works: Forward Motion" is an intimate performance of three brand-new ballets that the company commissioned for its dancers.

For March, Philadelphia Ballet's Artistic Director, Angel Corella choreographed a condensed version of the beloved classic, "Sleeping Beauty."

The company then taps into its roots with three ballets from George Balanchine set to the music of George Gershwin, Tchaikovsky and Stravinsky.

The season wraps up in May with the family-friendly "Coppélia", also choreographed by Corella.

Philadelphia Ballet | Facebook | Instagram

2022-23 Season | Show lineup

New Works: Forward Motion, Perelman Theater, February 3-11, 2023 | Show Info

Sleeping Beauty, Academy of Music, March 2-12, 2023 | Show Info

Balanchine: Dancing with Gershwin, Academy of Music, March 16-19, 2023 | Show Info

Coppélia, Academy of Music, May 11-14, 2023 | Show Info

------------

PHILADANCO's spring show is called "Moving... Beyond Forward." It's a program of new works from three of the company's longtime choreographers.

Tommie Waheed-Evans' work explores being Black and queer. He'll be joined by Broadway's Ray Mercer and world-renowned choreographer Milton Myers, who's been collaborating with PHILADANCO for decades.

PHILADANCO! | Facebook | Instagram

Moving... Beyond Forward, Perelman Theater, April 21-23, 2023 | Show Info