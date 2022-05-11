theft

Have you seen them? Video captures suspect stealing church fan in Chinatown

By
EMBED <>More Videos

Have you seen them? Video captures suspect stealing church fan

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia police are searching for the suspects who stole a church van in the city's Chinatown neighborhood.

It happened last Monday night at the Chinese Christian Church & Center on 11th and Vine streets.

"We thought somebody took it for a ministry or something. Then we looked at the surveillance video and found that somebody took it," said Pastor Li.

Surveillance video showed a white van with a yellow ladder on the roof and temporary tags pull up alongside the 2011 Ford Econoline 15 passenger van.

You can see a man wearing a yellow hardhat get out of his van while his accomplice gains access to the church van.

Moments after, both vans drive away from the property.

Pastor Li says he's unsure how the thieves were able to start the engine.

The missing van is registered in Pennsylvania with the license plate #KXC 5525.

According to Pastor Li, the van is used to transport senior citizens to church on Sundays and children to summer camp.

"We'll have to ask some of our members to take people here for church with their own personal vehicles, mini-vans and so forth. And we also have to figure out how to transport students because summer is coming up very soon," said Pastor Li.

Anyone with information on this case is asked to call Philadelphia police.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
philadelphiatheftcrimecaught on video
Copyright © 2022 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
THEFT
Lower Moreland police warn about rampant check fraud
2 arrested after puppy stolen from PSPCA
Adopted puppy stolen from PSPCA returned, thieves still on the loose
Thieves steal, damage grave markers in South Jersey
TOP STORIES
NJ mother describes being reunited with son after park abduction
Heat roll past 76ers in Game 5, take 3-2 series lead
Lower Moreland police warn about rampant check fraud
LIVE POLL: Do you think the 76ers can win series against Heat?
Couple wakes up to find strange dog sleeping with them in their bed
1 dead, 4 injured in Philly broad daylight shootings
Flyers will pick fifth overall in upcoming NHL Draft
Show More
What we know about Vicky White, prison guard who escaped with inmate
Suspect wanted in 3 armed sexual assaults: Police
Bahamas calls on Philly lab to help solve deaths of 3 tourists
Ga. officials provide update after DSU team alleges racial profiling
Video shows escaped inmate arrested, prison guard pulled from car
More TOP STORIES News