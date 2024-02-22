National shrine in Northern Liberties targeted in vandalism spree; new video released of suspect

The act of vandalism is among the latest in the city, and police believe one suspect is behind the crimes.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A vandal shattered stained glass windows at the Saint John Neumann Shrine in Philadelphia's Northern Liberties neighborhood on Monday.

IMAGE: Philadelphia police are searching for this suspect in connection with a series of vandalism incidents across the city.

The shrine, dedicated to the first male saint in the United States whose body is kept on the altar, has been visited by the likes of Pope Francis.

Three windows were broken by rocks and a brick. They estimate the damage to the stained glass, imported from Austria, is around $20,000.

Cleanup is underway at Mother Bethel African Methodist Episcopal Church after rocks were thrown through first-floor windows early Monday morning.

Police released video of a man in a large black jacket and Phillies ball cap, throwing rocks at at least five sites across the city. All the properties were hit between 5 a.m. to 10 a.m. on Monday.

Sources also believe the same many targeted another iconic historic church: Bethel AME on the 400 block of South 6th Street in Society Hill. Police say the church's stained glass windows were shattered. The windows date back to the 1800s and will cost around $15,000 to repair.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 215-686-TIPS.

