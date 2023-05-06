Philadelphians enjoy sunny, warm Saturday weather in Rittenhouse Square

"It's phenomenal, it's so nice to be out," said one woman.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphians had the perfect opportunity to enjoy the warm, sunny weather on Saturday afternoon.

Plenty of residents were seen out in Rittenhouse Square, whether they were relaxing, walking their dogs, or grabbing a bite to eat.

The Rittenhouse Row Spring Festival also took place on Saturday after a four-year hiatus.

READ | Rittenhouse Row Spring Festival returns to Philadelphia after 4-year hiatus

Walnut Street was packed with people from 15th Street all the way down to 19th Street.

Those in attendance enjoyed live music, shopped at local businesses, and ate food from the many vendors that lined the streets.

6abc had the chance to speak with people who were out and about, who all said they enjoyed the day, especially after a rainy couple of weekends.

"It's phenomenal, it's so nice to be out," said Natalia Hud from Old City. "It's really great."

"It's a wonderful thing," added Dennel Mitchell from Rittenhouse. "I took off my coat because it wasn't raining!"

Overall, it was a great day to appreciate the sunshine in Philadelphia.